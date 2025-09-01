PM Modi’s advisor reviews major projects in Sambalpur, stresses timely completion

SAMBALPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisor Tarun Kapoor on Sunday reviewed the progress of major infrastructure, tourism and industrial projects in Sambalpur district on Sunday.

During his visit to Hirakud Dam here, Kapoor inspected works under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme and laid stress on timely completion of projects and sustainable development. The district officials informed him that the tender process for projects under Hirakud Tourism Development Plan has been completed.

Calling Hirakud a potential tourism hub, Kapoor urged authorities to chalk out a clear timeline and ensure early commencement of work.

He also reviewed urban infrastructure projects within Sambalpur Municipal Corporation limits, including the Sambalpur Ring Road, redevelopment of Sambalpur railway station and development of Bhima Mandali as a heritage site. He underlined the importance of executing these projects on time to boost connectivity and preserve the city’s cultural identity.

Later in the day, Kapoor visited Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary. He laid emphasis on preparation of a comprehensive master plan to position the sanctuary among India’s leading wildlife destinations, with thrust on eco-tourism, biodiversity conservation, and community participation.

He further reviewed mining and industrial activities of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), assessing their role in regional development, sustainability and job creation.

Appreciating the ongoing initiatives, Kapoor called for coordinated action among government agencies, industry, and local stakeholders to fast-track Sambalpur’s growth while ensuring inclusivity and environmental sustainability.