Seven including former cop arrested in leopard skin smuggling in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Seven persons including a retired cop were arrested for their alleged involvement in selling leopard skin in Gunduribadi village under North Ghumusur forest division in Ganjam on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, divisional forest officer (DFO) Himansu Mohanty and Bhanjanagar IIC Jibanananda Jena raided a house in Nua Sahi of Gunduribadi village under Jagannathprasad police limits. Three persons were apprehended while performing puja before selling the leopard skin. Officials seized the skin and sharp weapons from their possession.

During interrogation, the trio revealed that they received the leopard skin from four persons in Gajapati district. Based on their statements, the four accused were arrested from a lodge in Bhanjanagar.

Among the accused, three belong to Gunduribadi, one hails from Purushottampur in Ganjam and three including the former cop are from Gajapati. “It is believed that the leopard was killed a fortnight ago. Investigation is underway to identify the place where the animal was killed. We are conducting raids at various places in Ganjam and Gajapati districts and are hopeful to recover more leopard skins and wildlife organs,” said the DFO.