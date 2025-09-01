Six-week-old baby missing from home for three days in Odisha

DHENKANAL: Police are yet to trace a six-week-old baby boy who mysteriously disappeared from his home in Dhenkanal’s Rasol area three days back.

Ranjan, the third son of Hrudananda Pradhan and Barsha of Kanaka village, was found missing at around noon on Friday. Hrudananda works in a private plant at Hindol

Sources said on Friday, Hrudananda was at his workplace and his two sons had gone outside to play. Barsha left Ranjan in the courtyard of their house and went to a room for some work. When she returned after five minutes, she could not find the baby. The worried mother raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed to her house.

A search was launched but Ranjan could not be found. In the night, Hrudananda lodged a missing report in police station. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and rushed to the spot for investigation. The next day, a scientific team also visited Hrudananda’s house to gather clues. While locals suspect that the infant may have been kidnapped, Rasol IIC BB Mishra said police registered a missing case on Friday night and searched the entire locality to locate the baby but to no avail. “Efforts are on to trace the baby and hand him over to his family members,” he added.