Alert SCB doctor saves passenger’s life mid-flight by performing CPR

CUTTACK: Doctors are the personification of God on earth. This saying was proven all over again after a doctor of the SCB medical college and hospital saved the life of an elderly woman who had lost consciousness mid-flight due to low BP, by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Dr Jyotirmaya Nayak, a surgery specialist of SCBMCH was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Jaipur in Rajasthan via Delhi on Sunday night to attend a medical conference. However at around 1.30 am, chaos ensued among the passengers and crew after an elderly woman flyer suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness mid-flight.

Dr Nayak, who was seated nearby, quickly intervened and administered CPR until the health condition of the passenger stabilised. After the flight landed, the woman was immediately rushed to nearby hospital for further treatment.

A video of the incident went viral on social media following which Dr Nayak received appreciation from all corners. Many called him a real-life hero while applauding his presence of mind and timely intervention that helped save a life.