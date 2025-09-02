Alert SCB doctor saves passenger’s life mid-flight by performing CPR

CUTTACK: Doctors are the personification of God on earth. This saying was proven all over again after a doctor of the SCB medical college and hospital saved the life of an elderly woman who had lost consciousness mid-flight due to low BP, by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Dr Jyotirmaya Nayak, a surgery specialist of SCBMCH was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Jaipur in Rajasthan via Delhi on Sunday night to attend a medical conference. However at around 1.30 am, chaos ensued among the passengers and crew after an elderly woman flyer suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness mid-flight.
Dr Nayak, who was seated nearby, quickly intervened and administered CPR until the health condition of the passenger stabilised. After the flight landed, the woman was immediately rushed to nearby hospital for further treatment.
A video of the incident went viral on social media following which Dr Nayak received appreciation from all corners. Many called him a real-life hero while applauding his presence of mind and timely intervention that helped save a life.
“We were on our way to Jaipur, Rajasthan via Delhi to attend a conference. We were sitting on the third row. At about 1.30 am, the woman who was accompanied with her husband and daughter suddenly fell unconscious. The air hostess then called for a doctor to help. I stepped in and after availing a BP machine from the air hostess, I initiated a basic health checkup,” Dr Nayak recalled.
On checking her BP, Dr Nayak found that it had fallen drastically. “I realised there was no other option than to perform CPR on her. After a few minutes of performing CPR, I checked her BP again and it was around 90. After 10 to 15 minutes she slowly revived. The flight was about to land in half an hour and I suggested to take the woman to a nearby hospital for further treatment,” Dr Nayak said.
He further advised everyone to be aware of basic life support which include fundamental emergency procedures like CPR to save life.