Angul man shot at by cousin, hurt

ANGUL: A 35-year-old man suffered bullet injury after being shot at by his cousin over a family dispute at Kamalpur village under Athamallik police limits here on Monday.
The injured is Surabhi Naik of Kamalpur. The accused, 40-year-old Khirod Naik, is on the run after committing the crime.
Police said Surabhi and Khirod are cousins who earn their livelihood by working as daily wagers. Surabhi lived with his four children while his wife stayed separately. He suspected Khirod of instigating his wife against him, leading to their marital discord
On Monday morning, Surabhi reportedly had an altercation with Khirod over the issue. The quarrel turned ugly when the accused in a fit of rage brought out his country-made gun and opened fire at Surabhi.
The victim suffered gunshot injury on his back and was rushed to Athamallik hospital. He was later shifted to the Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) due to the severity of his injury.
Athamallik IIC Prashant Majhi said on being informed, police rushed to the spot for investigation. The accused is absconding.
A case was registered in this connection and a manhunt has been launched to nab Khirod. The victim is undergoing treatment in the DHH and his condition is stable, Majhi added.