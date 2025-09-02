Angul man shot at by cousin, hurt

ANGUL: A 35-year-old man suffered bullet injury after being shot at by his cousin over a family dispute at Kamalpur village under Athamallik police limits here on Monday.

The injured is Surabhi Naik of Kamalpur. The accused, 40-year-old Khirod Naik, is on the run after committing the crime.

Police said Surabhi and Khirod are cousins who earn their livelihood by working as daily wagers. Surabhi lived with his four children while his wife stayed separately. He suspected Khirod of instigating his wife against him, leading to their marital discord