Singer Anurag Kirti visits alma mater SOA

BHUBANESWAR : Anurag Kirti, singer of the acclaimed devotional track ‘Bholenath’ and alumnus of the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University, recently visited the institution and met SOA founder president Prof Manojranjan Nayak at his office here.

Kirti, who studied Information Technology at the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), SOA’s faculty of engineering and technology, before passing out in 2015, was actively involved in cultural events and artistic pursuits during his college days.

Currently, he works as the talent acquisition lead-India at a leading multinational company. Kirti’s song ‘Bholenath’, penned by lyricist and composer Kaushal Kishore and released under Zee Music, has been garnering widespread appreciation from music lovers.

Having spent nearly 10 years in Odisha, Kirti said he has come in close contact with the state’s rich culture and even learnt the Odia language. “Odisha has taught me a lot and I have deep respect for this land and its people,” the singer said adding, he would always remain emotionally connected to the state.