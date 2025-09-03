After girl’s suicide bid in police station, two held by cops in Gopalpur

BERHAMPUR: Day after a 17-year-old girl attempted suicide inside Gopalpur police station, police have arrested her male friend and owner of a short-stay home on charges of kidnapping, stalking and sexual harassment.

The minor girl, a Plus Two student, had come to the police station with her male friend to report that they were mistreated by the owner of a short-stay home in the town. During inquiry, it was found that the girl was a juvenile.

Immediately police informed her parents who came rushing to the police station. Seeing them, the girl, out of fear, took out a bottle from her bag and consumed what is suspected to be poisonous substance. However, the cops snatched the bottle and took the girl to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Later, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint against the male friend alleging stalking, kidnapping and sexual harassment. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested the youth identified as Kedar Das (28).

Later the short-stay home owner, Jogendra Singh, was arrested for unlawfully accommodating the minor girl with a man. Both Kedar and Jogendra were produced before the court, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M. The girl has been declared stable but was kept under observation. After her discharge, she would be produced before child welfare committee, said the SP.