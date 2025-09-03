FIR registered against ambulance owner, driver over death due to absence of oxygen in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Day after a woman died allegedly due to absence of oxygen in a private ambulance, her husband on Tuesday lodged an FIR against the owner and driver of the emergency vehicle.

Pitamber Panda has accused them of causing his wife Pramila’s death by falsely claiming the ambulance had oxygen and air-conditioning.

The 58-year-old was being shifted from Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack when she died.

She was originally admitted to the DHH after complaining of chest pain. As her condition did not improve, doctors advised the family to shift her to Cuttack. Delay in arranging a 108 ambulance prompted the family to hire a private ambulance whose driver allegedly demanded `2,000 as fare and assured them of AC and oxygen support.

However, on the way, Panda’s condition deteriorated. She required oxygen support but the ambulance did not have the facility. She collapsed and died along the Cuttack-Nuagaon stretch under Jagatsinghpur police limits.

In the FIR at Jagatsinghpur police station, Pitambar alleged that the false claims of oxygen and AC facilities led to his wife’s death. He also criticised the Transport department for not checking such ill-equipped ambulances.

IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Saroj Kant Samal said based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 106 (1) (death due to negligence) of the BNS against the owner and driver. The ambulance has been seized but no arrest has been made since investigation is underway, he said.