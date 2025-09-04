11-year-old boy forced to drink alcohol in Odisha; 1 arrested

JAGATSINGHPUR: A viral video of a minor boy being beaten and forced to drink liquor in an under-construction house at Banapat village has sparked outrage in Kujang area of the district.
The shocking incident took place nearly a month back and came to light after the boy’s father Jagabandhu Swain (34) lodged a complaint with Kujang police on Tuesday. Police on Wednesday arrested one of the accused, Manoranjan Samantray, for his alleged involvement in the crime.
In his complaint, Jagabandhu said he was scrolling through his social media feed on mobile phone when he came across a video of his 11-year-old son, a Class VII student of the local school, being forced to consume alcohol by two villagers - Manoranjan and Susant Das. When the boy refused, they allegedly beat him after locking him inside the under-construction house of Susant, he alleged.
Jagabandhu further said when he asked his son about the incident, the boy told him that around 25 days back, he had gone to a field to answer the call of nature in the afternoon. Susant invited him to his under-construction house. The accused duo then locked him inside and reportedly forced him to consume liquor. When he refused, they beat him with sticks, claimed Jagabandhu.
The boy also revealed that he remained silent for nearly a month as the accused had threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the matter to anyone. Subsequently, Jagabandhu filed an FIR in Kujang police station. He also sought the intervention of the Jagatsinghpur SP and district child protection officer into the matter.
Police said verification of the video clip confirmed that the boy was coerced into drinking alcohol and beaten when he resisted. Kujang IIC Bansidhar Pradhan said basing on Jagabandhu’s complaint, police registered a case under different sections of BNS and Juvenile Justice Act. One of the accused was arrested and produced in court. The other accused is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him, he added.