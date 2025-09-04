11-year-old boy forced to drink alcohol in Odisha; 1 arrested

JAGATSINGHPUR: A viral video of a minor boy being beaten and forced to drink liquor in an under-construction house at Banapat village has sparked outrage in Kujang area of the district.

The shocking incident took place nearly a month back and came to light after the boy’s father Jagabandhu Swain (34) lodged a complaint with Kujang police on Tuesday. Police on Wednesday arrested one of the accused, Manoranjan Samantray, for his alleged involvement in the crime.

In his complaint, Jagabandhu said he was scrolling through his social media feed on mobile phone when he came across a video of his 11-year-old son, a Class VII student of the local school, being forced to consume alcohol by two villagers - Manoranjan and Susant Das. When the boy refused, they allegedly beat him after locking him inside the under-construction house of Susant, he alleged.