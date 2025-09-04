22-year-old with criminal past killed in broad daylight

SAMBALPUR: A 22-year-old youth with criminal antecedents was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight in Dhanupali area here on Wednesday.

The deceased is Rinku. He had 13 criminal cases pending against him. Police have arrested the accused, 30-year-old Kalia Kalet of Kacheri chowk, for his involvement in the crime.

Police said Rinku had a fight with Kalet over some issue four days back. On Wednesday morning, the accused was on his way home when Rinku confronted him and demanded money. When Kalet refused, the victim reportedly pulled out a knife to threaten him.