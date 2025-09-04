22-year-old with criminal past killed in broad daylight

SAMBALPUR: A 22-year-old youth with criminal antecedents was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight in Dhanupali area here on Wednesday.
The deceased is Rinku. He had 13 criminal cases pending against him. Police have arrested the accused, 30-year-old Kalia Kalet of Kacheri chowk, for his involvement in the crime.
Police said Rinku had a fight with Kalet over some issue four days back. On Wednesday morning, the accused was on his way home when Rinku confronted him and demanded money. When Kalet refused, the victim reportedly pulled out a knife to threaten him.
A scuffle ensued during which Kalet snatched the weapon and stabbed Rinku in the thigh. Rinku collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Rinku’s pregnant wife filed an FIR in Dhanupali police station basing on which the accused was arrested in the afternoon.
Dhanupali IIC Aditya Mahakud said the stab injury on Rinku’s thigh appeared to be minor and is unlikely to have caused his death. “The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. Further investigation is underway,” he added.