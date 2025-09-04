Eight women SHG members held for fraud

JAGATSINGHPUR: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested eight members of a women self-help group (SHG) of Kuruki village under Naugaon police limits here for allegedly misappropriating funds under the Swarna Jayanti Gram Swarozgar Yojana (SGSY).

The accused are Mani Das, Pravati Das, Pramila Das, Lili Das, Chabilata Das, Hema Das, Shantilata Parida and Mamata Parida, all of Kuruki. They were arrested on charges of embezzling government funds sanctioned to them under the SGSY scheme for purchase of milch cows.

Instead of purchasing the cows, the accused SHG members reportedly misappropriated the funds.

Vigilance sources said the eight women were absconding for the past one and a half years to evade arrest. A special team of Odisha Vigilance apprehended them. They were produced before the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack.

The eight accused were already charge-sheeted by Vigilance. Apart from these women, two other accused - then veterinary assistant surgeon of Naugaon Kunja Bihari Swain and government supplier Ranjit Kumar Behera - were also charge-sheeted for their involvement in the fraud.