Minor among three youths held for killing 30-year-old man

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a probe. During investigation, police came to know that Rahul, who worked in a tea stall, had previous enmity with the deceased over some issues. In the evening of August 30, he found Anteswar alone at Dumuriput village and hatched a plan to eliminate him.

Accordingly, Rahul called the two other accused and the trio followed Anteswar. At Panasput chowk, the accused dragged him to the roadside and assaulted him with a stone. After Anteswar died, they threw his body in the bushes near Panasput hill and fled, said police.

Koraput Town IIC Satyananda Patra said Rahul and Tabulu were produced in court. The minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.