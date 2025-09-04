Odisha: Mob beats man to death for selling beef; no case registered

DEOGARH: A man was killed and another sustained injuries after being brutally assaulted by a violent mob for reportedly selling beef at Kendeijuri village under Reamal police limits here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Kishore Meher of Terendakata village. The injured is Gautam Nayak of Kendeijuri.

Police said the duo was getting ready to sell beef near a canal when residents of Kendeijuri and neighbouring Balita village confronted them. The villagers assaulted the duo after allegedly discovering meat and a cow’s head at the spot. While Kishore died instantly from the assault, Gautam managed to flee with injuries. According to locals, Kishore, a traditional skinner, was called to remove the hide of a dead cow.

In the evening, Reamal police rushed to the spot for investigation. After scientific examination, Kishore’s body was sent for postmortem.

Additional SP Dhiraj Chopdar said, “The exact cause of the murder is under investigation. No case has been registered yet. The deceased worked as a butcher. A scientific team will collect evidence on Thursday.”