‘Co-sharer can sell property without others’ consent’: Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has clarified the legal position on the rights of co-sharers in joint properties, asserting that they can validly transfer their undivided share in a joint property without requiring consent from other co-owners.

The single judge bench of Justice Ananda Chandra Behera delivered the judgment recently while disposing of a petition filed by Padmini Barik. She had approached the court after the sub-registrar of Basudevpur in Bhadrak district refused to accept her deed of sale for registration, citing lack of consent from her co-sharers. The petitioner contended that such refusal was arbitrary and not backed by any legal provision.

In the August 25 judgment, Justice Behera noted that under section 44 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, a co-sharer holds an inherent right to transfer their undivided share in joint property. “The sub-registrar has no authority to deny registration of such sale deed merely on the ground that it lacks the consent of other co-sharers,” the judge held.