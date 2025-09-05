‘Co-sharer can sell property without others’ consent’: Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has clarified the legal position on the rights of co-sharers in joint properties, asserting that they can validly transfer their undivided share in a joint property without requiring consent from other co-owners.
The single judge bench of Justice Ananda Chandra Behera delivered the judgment recently while disposing of a petition filed by Padmini Barik. She had approached the court after the sub-registrar of Basudevpur in Bhadrak district refused to accept her deed of sale for registration, citing lack of consent from her co-sharers. The petitioner contended that such refusal was arbitrary and not backed by any legal provision.
In the August 25 judgment, Justice Behera noted that under section 44 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, a co-sharer holds an inherent right to transfer their undivided share in joint property. “The sub-registrar has no authority to deny registration of such sale deed merely on the ground that it lacks the consent of other co-sharers,” the judge held.
Justice Behera emphasised that as per the Indian Registration Act, 1908, and the Orissa Registration Rules, 1988, the sub-registrar is obligated to accept a document presented for registration. If the document is not in compliance with the law, the sub-registrar must record the reasons for refusal in writing, rather than orally rejecting it. Referring specifically to Rule 147 of the Orissa Registration Rules, 1988, Justice Behera directed the sub-registrar of Basudevpur to accept the deed of sale if presented by the petitioner and process it as per the statutory provisions.
Furthermore, in compliance with Rule 100 of the Orissa Registration Rules and IGR notification dated August 2,2017, Justice Behera ordered that if the sale deed is registered, it must be returned to the petitioner within three days of registration after completion of all formalities.
With these directions, the high court disposed of the petition, reinforcing the rights of individual co-sharers and setting a clear precedent on the duties of registering authorities.