Dalmia promotes cultivation of vegetables in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: Strengthening its commitment to rural prosperity and sustainable farming, Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Bharat limited, has promoted vegetable cultivation in Cuttack under its flagship Gram Parivartan Project.

The foundation said this intensive farming model enables farmers to grow a variety of vegetables on small plots using efficient water management and succession planting, thus maximising yield and household income.

The DBF distributed 1 hp motor pumps to a community of farmers to provide them with reliable irrigation support to improve their crop productivity.

The intervention follows DBF’s unique 50-50 contribution model, where the cost is shared equally between the foundation and the farmers, ensuring both affordability and responsibility.

With this distribution, DBF has so far supported 470 farmers in Cuttack with motor pumps, contributing significantly to sustainable agriculture, improved income and nutritional security in the region. Kapilas Cement Works unit head, Pankaj Gupta, was present during the event.