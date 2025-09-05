Next-gen GST reforms to boost consumption, create more jobs: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday extended gratitude on behalf of the people of Odisha to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for ushering in the next-generation GST reforms.

Addressing a media conference in New Delhi, the chief minister said the reforms by the GST Council will enhance the financial capaity of the common man while boosting consumption and manufacturing to create more jobs.

“To achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, there is an urgent need to accelerate India’s economic progress and for this, sweeping reforms in the tax administration are necessary. The decisions to reduce GST rates on many goods and services and exempt some from taxation are historic as it will reduce the tax burden on common people,” Majhi said.

He further added that the tax reforms will create a free and transparent economy, reduce compliance burdens, benefit small businesses and play a significant role in promoting trade and commerce in the country.

Welcoming the decision of exempting tax from health and life insurance services, the chief minister said it will make insurance more accessible for the middle and lower income groups besides improving insurance penetration in the country. Tax reduction on several life-saving medicines will also help a vast majority of the population to afford proper treatment.