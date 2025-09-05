Under GST 2.0, Odisha likely to lose over Rs 6K crore per year

BHUBANESWAR: The Union government’s big move to rationalise the GST may have an annual implication of over Rs 6,000 crore on Odisha, which had posted the highest growth in collections during GST 1.0, mostly driven by its significant mining and infrastructure sectors.
Sources said the state is likely to lose around Rs 300 crore a month from insurance premiums apart from an anticipated Rs 200 crore to Rs 500 crore from goods, luxury items and other services which, however, would primarily depend on the consumption pattern.
“Mining sector is the major contributor to the state’s tax kitty and since the tax collected under the reverse charge mechanism (RCM) has remained unchanged at 18 per cent, it would not be affected. But the enhanced tax rate on coal from five pc to 18 pc with compensation cess of Rs 400 per tonne removed may add more revenue,” sources said.
On Wednesday, the GST council dropped two of the four existing tax slabs and opted for 5 pc and 18 pc slabs besides the ‘sin tax’ slab of 40 pc on tobacco and super luxury goods, including cars and bikes.
Industry insiders said since the new tax slabs would come to effect from September 22, the first day of Navaratri, almost all essential items, electronic appliances, small cars, farm implements, healthcare products and insurances will see rate cuts, affecting the tax collection.
Consumers, however, advocated for a mechanism to ensure that benefits of the reforms are transferred to consumers. “The enforcement agencies must ensure that the goods are sold as per the revised tax rates from September 22 onwards,” they said.
The state recorded the highest 126 pc growth in GST collection between 2019 and 2025, touching Rs 60,928 crore in 2024-25 financial year. In fact, Odisha registered a compound annual growth rate of 14.6 pc during the period to become the only state to overcome the 14 pc target specified in the compensation cess formula laid out at the inception of GST.
Last month, the state collected Rs 5,030 crore of GST, including Rs 1,452 crore towards SGST, Rs 1,096 crore as CGST and Rs 1,658 crore of IGST.