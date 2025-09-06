Angul police holds day-long training on cyber crime

ANGUL: Angul police on Friday organised a training programme on cyber crime and financial fraud here on Friday.

This was the first initiative of its kind by the district police, aimed at strengthening the capacity of police officers to tackle the rapidly growing menace of cybercrime and digital financial frauds.

The programme was inaugurated by , IG, North Central range Satyabrata Bhoi, in presence of Angul SP Rahul Jain and Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar. A total of six DSPs, 19 inspectors, 25 SIs, and 13 technically skilled constables participated in the day-long training.

The participation of experts from various banks and the knowledge on cyber threats and financial fraud prevention they shared was followed by the officers. The sessions covered critical topics such as banking fraud, phishing attacks, UPI fraud, mule accounts, RTGS/NEFT transactions, focusing on real-life case studies and practical techniques for effective investigation and timely intervention.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhoi lauded the initiative of Angul police and highlighted the growing need for field-level officers to be well-equipped in handling digital financial crimes.

Rahul Jain emphasised that the knowledge gained from the programme would empower officers to act swiftly and efficiently.