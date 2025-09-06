Mentor students, recognise their talents: CM Majhi to teachers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday urged teachers to play the role of mentors and help students identify their hidden talents by allowing them the freedom to dream and pursue their aspirations.
Addressing a state-level function celebrating Guru Divas (Teachers’ Day) at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister also highlighted two major challenges in the current education system - reducing dropout rates and ensuring quality education for all.
“As the mid-day meal (MDM) programme has been successful in reducing dropout rates, the state government has extended the scheme to Class X, providing nutritious food to the students. This apart, the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Scheme has been implemented to support tribal students by reducing dropout rates and improving education quality in the state,” he said.
He said several initiatives are being implemented under the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 to foster creativity and self reliance among the students. “The state curriculum framework is designed to promote creative and independent learning while Nipuna Odisha programme focuses on enhancing language skills through storytelling, songs, games and educational activities,” the CM added.
Similarly, the Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya scheme seeks to ensure quality education at the primary level by establishing model schools in every panchayat. “Our aim is to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036. The state’s future depends on the talents of its current students. I have full confidence on the teachers of the state to guide students in developing their skills and nurturing young talents,” Majhi asserted.
Paying rich tributes to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the CM said he was not only a distinguished scholar, philosopher and statesman but also an exemplary teacher who embodied the values of an ideal guru.
He awarded the state-level Mukhyamantri Sikhya Puraskar to districts and educators for excellence in education. The top-performing districts - Jharsuguda, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur received Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively. On the occasion, 70 teachers, three district institutes of education and training (DIETs), three district education officers and 10 block education officers were felicitated for their contributions.
Majhi also released the Odisha Curriculum Framework for School Education - 2025 book, based on NEP. He also launched the ‘Padhiba, Gadhiba Odisha’ initiative and a coffee-table book commemorating one year of the Nipuna Odisha programme.
School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond also spoke on the occasion.