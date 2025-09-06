Mentor students, recognise their talents: CM Majhi to teachers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday urged teachers to play the role of mentors and help students identify their hidden talents by allowing them the freedom to dream and pursue their aspirations.

Addressing a state-level function celebrating Guru Divas (Teachers’ Day) at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister also highlighted two major challenges in the current education system - reducing dropout rates and ensuring quality education for all.

“As the mid-day meal (MDM) programme has been successful in reducing dropout rates, the state government has extended the scheme to Class X, providing nutritious food to the students. This apart, the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Scheme has been implemented to support tribal students by reducing dropout rates and improving education quality in the state,” he said.

He said several initiatives are being implemented under the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 to foster creativity and self reliance among the students. “The state curriculum framework is designed to promote creative and independent learning while Nipuna Odisha programme focuses on enhancing language skills through storytelling, songs, games and educational activities,” the CM added.