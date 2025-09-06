Odisha: Cops crack murder case after 7 months, woman’s remains found in pond

BHUBANESWAR: The missing case of a 24-year-old woman from Nayagarh district has turned out to be a planned murder by her boyfriend, with police recovering her skeletal remains from an abandoned stone quarry pond in Khurda district, more than seven months after the crime.
Police on Friday arrested the accused Debashish Bisoi (28) on charges of murdering the woman, Nirupama Parida, on January 24 this year. Acting on his lead, the police recovered her remains from Nijigarh Tapang stone quarry in Khurda. Both the victim and the accused belong to Ranpur in Nayagarh district.
According to police, Bisoi and Parida had been in a relationship for three years. However, suspecting her of having an affair, he lured her to the quarry under the pretext of shooting social media videos and strangled her to death. He then dumped her body under tree branches hanging over shallow water, ensuring it would never float to the surface, police said.
The stone quarry has 100 to 150 feet deep water, but he deliberately chose to dispose her body near the quarry face where water was only 5 feet to 10 feet deep. Due to the branches, her body couldn’t float to the surface. Parida’s remains were recovered from the same spot by the police.
Parida, who worked as a domestic help in Patrapada, was reported missing on January 24. Her family lodged complaints with both Bharatpur and Ranpur police. Despite suspecting Bisoi early on and questioning him multiple times, police could not gather sufficient evidence. Her phone had been switched off since the day she went missing, further complicating the probe.
The breakthrough came when Bisoi recently switched on Parida’s mobile phone. Police tracked the device, zeroed in on him, and during questioning, he confessed to the crime. He later led them to the quarry where her skeletal remains were found.