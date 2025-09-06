Odisha: Cops crack murder case after 7 months, woman’s remains found in pond

BHUBANESWAR: The missing case of a 24-year-old woman from Nayagarh district has turned out to be a planned murder by her boyfriend, with police recovering her skeletal remains from an abandoned stone quarry pond in Khurda district, more than seven months after the crime.

Police on Friday arrested the accused Debashish Bisoi (28) on charges of murdering the woman, Nirupama Parida, on January 24 this year. Acting on his lead, the police recovered her remains from Nijigarh Tapang stone quarry in Khurda. Both the victim and the accused belong to Ranpur in Nayagarh district.

According to police, Bisoi and Parida had been in a relationship for three years. However, suspecting her of having an affair, he lured her to the quarry under the pretext of shooting social media videos and strangled her to death. He then dumped her body under tree branches hanging over shallow water, ensuring it would never float to the surface, police said.