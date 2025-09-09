Gadakana TTS: BMC warned of action for not submitting report

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) on Monday warned the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) of taking action deemed fit if the latter fails to submit its compliance report regarding dumping of garbage at the Gadakana temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School in the city.

In a letter to the BMC commissioner, the board stated that though the civic body had on August 30 been asked to submit a point-wise compliance status on the matter by September 3, no response has been received from its end as yet.

“It is once again requested to submit the compliance status failing which action deemed fit will be initiated,” the OSPCB member secretary’s letter to the BMC commissioner read. It further asked the civic body to depute one of its officials at the TTS site on Tuesday for an inspection to be conducted by the board officials.