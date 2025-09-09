Gadakana TTS: BMC warned of action for not submitting report

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) on Monday warned the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) of taking action deemed fit if the latter fails to submit its compliance report regarding dumping of garbage at the Gadakana temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School in the city.
In a letter to the BMC commissioner, the board stated that though the civic body had on August 30 been asked to submit a point-wise compliance status on the matter by September 3, no response has been received from its end as yet.
“It is once again requested to submit the compliance status failing which action deemed fit will be initiated,” the OSPCB member secretary’s letter to the BMC commissioner read. It further asked the civic body to depute one of its officials at the TTS site on Tuesday for an inspection to be conducted by the board officials.
Acting on a grievance lodged by Sainik School Banchao Aliagada Hatao Abhiyan, a local forum seeking to immediately stop dumping activities at the site, the OSPCB member secretary had asked BMC to submit a point-wise compliance status in the regard by September 3.
The demands included immediate halt of waste dumping operations at the TTS, removal of all legacy waste dumped inside the TTS over the years, removal of the machines installed for treatment of dry waste inside the TTS, obtaining CTO approval and compensation to local residents towards ‘illegal’ running of the operation at the site.
BMC commissioner Chanchal Rana couldn’t be reached for his comments on the matter. Meanwhile, members of the Sainik School Banchao Aliagada Hatao Abhiyan have threatened to intensify protest if the civic body doesn’t stop dumping garbage at the site that has been impacting thousands of lives including the students and faculty of the school on a daily basis.