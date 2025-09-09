Orissa HC backs eviction of Srimandir land occupants

CUTTACK: In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court has upheld the legality of eviction proceedings initiated against long-term residents occupying land belonging to Lord Jagannath.
The judgement, delivered by the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi, dismissed four petitions challenging eviction notices and the denial of land settlement rights under a uniform policy.
Justice Panigrahi noted that the provisions of the Orissa Prevention of Land Encroachment Act, 1972, apply to the deity-owned lands. As such, the additional tehsildar was well within his jurisdiction to initiate eviction.
Justice Panigrahi further clarified that the uniform policy is not a tool to regularise encroachments but intended to address specific cases of lawful or permissible occupation. The judge held that Amrutamanohi lands cannot be alienated in contravention of the law due to their public and religious character.
The petitioners, labourers residing in Mouza Hatasahi under Cuttack Sadar tehsil, claimed to have lived on the land with their families for over 50 years. They assailed an eviction notice dated January 12, 2024, issued by the additional tehsildar, Cuttack Sadar, under Section 6(1) of the Orissa Prevention of Land Encroachment Act, 1972.
They also challenged a rejection letter dated February 21, 2024, issued by the chief administrator (revenue) of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, which turned down their request for land settlement under the Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu Bije Purinka Zamee Bikri Sambandhiya Samana Niti (Uniform Policy).
The petitioners argued that their prolonged residence, supported by identity documents like voter ID, Aadhaar, and electricity bills, entitled them to regularisation under the uniform policy. They had submitted representations expressing willingness to purchase the land at rates determined by the temple administration.
However, Justice Panigrahi rejected these claims, holding that mere residence, even over decades, does not confer legal title or authorised possession. It was undisputed that the land is Amrutamanohi land belonging to Lord Jagannath, and hence governed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, the judge observed.
The eviction proceedings were found to be in line with judicial directions passed earlier in a PIL, where the Orissa High Court had directed authorities to clear encroachments from temple land. Dismissing the petitions, the court concluded that both the eviction notice and the rejection of the settlement request were legal, valid, and sustainable.