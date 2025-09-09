Orissa HC backs eviction of Srimandir land occupants

CUTTACK: In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court has upheld the legality of eviction proceedings initiated against long-term residents occupying land belonging to Lord Jagannath.

The judgement, delivered by the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi, dismissed four petitions challenging eviction notices and the denial of land settlement rights under a uniform policy.

Justice Panigrahi noted that the provisions of the Orissa Prevention of Land Encroachment Act, 1972, apply to the deity-owned lands. As such, the additional tehsildar was well within his jurisdiction to initiate eviction.

Justice Panigrahi further clarified that the uniform policy is not a tool to regularise encroachments but intended to address specific cases of lawful or permissible occupation. The judge held that Amrutamanohi lands cannot be alienated in contravention of the law due to their public and religious character.

The petitioners, labourers residing in Mouza Hatasahi under Cuttack Sadar tehsil, claimed to have lived on the land with their families for over 50 years. They assailed an eviction notice dated January 12, 2024, issued by the additional tehsildar, Cuttack Sadar, under Section 6(1) of the Orissa Prevention of Land Encroachment Act, 1972.