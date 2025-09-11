Orissa HC Chief Justice urges young lawyers to stay committed, disciplined through challenges

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Harish Tandon on Wednesday urged young lawyers to remain committed to their profession and work in a dedicated manner to achieve success.

Addressing the Haricharan Mukherji Memorial Award ceremony held at the convention hall of the High Court Bar Association, CJ Tandon advised them not to get disheartened in the face of difficulties. “During the initial period of your career, you may face difficult situations. But, never give up or be discouraged. It may take time but success will come to you,” he said.

The Chief Justice further stressed on working with sincerity and discipline. “Our forefathers have shown us the way forward. We will have to reflect their traditional values in a justified manner in our work,” he said.

On the occasion, the Chief Justice gave away the Haricharan Mukherji Memorial Award to young lawyers Bini Mishra, Saswat Acharya and Satya Smruti Mohanty for the years 2024-25, 2023-24 and 2022-23 respectively.

Eminent personalities, including judge of the Orissa High Court V Narasingh, former Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, former judges of the Orissa HC Justice Sanju Panda, Justice Biswajit Mohanty, senior lawyers RP Kar, Goutam Mishra and Pami Rath have been awarded in the past by the trust constituted since 1998.

President of Orissa High Court Bar Association Manoj Kumar Mishra delivered the welcome address while secretary of the association Abhijit Patnaik offered the vote of thanks.

Vice-president of the High Court Bar Association Siddhartha Das, managing trustee of the Haricharan Mukherji Memorial Trust and senior lawyer Goutam Mukherjee, Partha Mukherjee and Ankita Mukheree conducted the function. Other judges of the High Court and several lawyers attended the event.