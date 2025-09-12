Injury-ridden body of man found in Odisha's Nimakhandi canal

BERHAMPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a 48-year-old man whose injury-ridden body was recovered from a canal in Nimakhandi area on the outskirts of Berhampur in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Hadubandhu Sethy of Jagadalpur village under Nimakhandi police limits.

Sources said some locals spotted Sethy’s body in the canal in the wee hours of Thursday. On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body.

However, the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained. As the body bore injury marks, it was suspected to be a case of murder. The body was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Berhampur for autopsy.

As news about the incident spread, Sethy’s family members reached the MCH and identified the body. They told police that Sethy left his home on Wednesday evening to purchase commodities for death anniversary of his father. However, he did not return in the night. The family members also informed police that Sethy was an alcoholic.

“We suspect Sethy might have consumed alcohol and fallen into the canal due to intoxication. However, the exact cause of his death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives,” said an officer of Nimakhandi police station.