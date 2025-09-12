Odisha CM Majhi pays tribute to Karendra

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday paid tribute to BJP leader and former Baliguda MP Karendra Majhi at a memorial ceremony organised by Kalinga Vihar Vikas Parishad at Kalinga Vihar here.

Attending a condolence meeting and memorial programme for Karendra, who passed away on August 24, the chief minister praised his commitment to social service and the welfare of the people of his district (Kandhamal).

Describing him as a renowned researcher in tribal languages, the chief minister said he was particularly known for his work in documenting the Kui language using the Odia script.

Highlighting the former MP’s contributions, the CM said that he had authored “Pilaank Ramayana”, a biography of Dr BR Ambedkar in Kui dialect, and had also compiled a Kui language dictionary.

“His efforts for the development of Kandhamal district, especially the Baliguda constituency, would be remembered forever by the people,” the CM added.