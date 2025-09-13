New app to offer doctor consultation at fingertips

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Stay Checked’, a healthcare app developed by a city-based tech firm, will now offer doctor consultation and a range of medical services to people at their fingertips.

The mobile app developed by Tronixware will initially offer services in the state capital and Cuttack and gradually expand to other parts of the state.

Tronixware founder Asit K Dhal said users will be able to book doctors in just a few taps and choose convenient time slots. They will also be able to view, download and securely store their e-prescription and medical records anytime. The app will facilitate healthcare journey for the entire family with a single account and also ensure patients never miss an appointment or follow-up.

Encrypted data handling with round-the-clock access to doctors and records is another feature, Dhal said and added that the application will use intelligent assistance (IA) and different support tools to facilitate users in accessing the services on the digital platform. It will also help doctors in scheduling appointments, accessing historical medical records and generating digital prescription.

“As of now, we have successfully onboarded nearly 50 clinics, connecting over 250 doctors across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and aim to expand across other cities in Odisha in the next six months, targeting around 500 clinics. Within a year, we plan to scale this ecosystem across neighbouring states with a clear roadmap to take ‘Stay Checked’ nationwide,” Dhal said.

“The application is a result of our three-year-long R&D efforts. We saw how people suffered during Covid-19 pandemic that pushed the entire healthcare system of the country into chaos and thought of coming up with a solution in which people would be able to access a wide range of health services from their fingertips. This is how our team developed the Stay-checked application,” he added.