30-year-old murdered in Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: The body of a 30-year-old man with his throat slit was found on Saturday morning near D Karal village in Rayagada district’s Kashipur block.

The deceased, identified as Khageswar Mandangi of Kaliamba village under Dasamantpur block in Koraput district, had been staying in D Karal since the past few months. His body, with a slit throat and multiple deep cut marks, was found near the village.

According to sources, Mandangi had gone to the Bali Yatra at Tikiri in Kashipur block with a group of people on Friday. While returning in an auto-rickshaw, the group reportedly stopped near D Karal village, attacked Mandangi, and dumped his body in an adjacent forest. Locals spotted the body the next morning and informed the police. Police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for postmortem. Several persons who accompanied Mandangi to Tikiri have been detained for questioning.

Though the exact motive is yet to be ascertained, locals said Mandangi had recently quarrelled with some people in Kaliamba, who accused him of practicing sorcery. A village meeting had also been held earlier over suspicions of him engaging in black magic, following which he had shifted to D Karal. Police said an investigation is underway from all angles to establish the cause of the murder.