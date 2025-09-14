Man found dead near Dhenkanal jail within hours of being released on bail

DHENKANAL: A 48-year-old man was found dead on Saturday morning, just 200 metre from the Dhenkanal jail, shortly after being released on bail.

The deceased, identified as Benudhar Senapati of Goudaketeni village under Motanga police station, was arrested on Thursday in connection with an excise case and was forwarded to court. The court sentenced him to jail on Thursday, but granted him bail on Friday. Accordingly, he was released by the jail authorities on Friday afternoon.

Jail superintendent Hemanta Sethy stated that Senapati was hale and healthy at the time of his release and had no health complaints.

However, early on Saturday morning, town police received a call that a body was lying at the vegetable market in Rathgada, barely 200 metre from the jail. Town IIC Pravat Sahu said police rushed to the spot at around 6:45 am and recovered the body. The body has been sent for postmortem.

CCTV footage from the area showed that Senapati had spent the night sleeping on the veranda of a shop. In the morning, he appeared restless and then collapsed. At around 11 am, Senapati’s family arrived at the town police station after learning that he had been granted bail the previous day. However, upon arrival, they could not locate him. The police then showed them a photograph of the deceased, which they identified.

“The cause of death is yet to be verified, but CCTV footage indicates that he was unwell and the death appears natural. We have launched an investigation and initially registered it as an unnatural death case,” Sahu said.