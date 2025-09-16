Orissa HC seeks government reply on plea for CB probe in woman’s death

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a response from the state Home Department and the DGP regarding the alleged murder of Susmita Minj in Rourkela in September 2023.

A single judge bench of Justice Chittaranjan Dash passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by her brother Sandeep Minj under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution.

In his petition, Minj alleged inaction by the police and sought a court direction to transfer the investigation to the Crime Branch or any other independent agency. The petitioner submitted that his sister had gone missing on September 16, 2023, and was later traced to a hotel in Rourkela.

Despite being found alive and briefly meeting her family, she was later discovered dead on September 19. Her body was recovered from a waterbody and identified by the petitioner at the Rourkela government hospital.

According to the petitioner, despite his suspicion of foul play and demand for registration of an FIR, the police merely initiated an unnatural death (UD) case and did not proceed with a proper criminal investigation.

Subsequently, Minj moved the SDJM court in Rourkela under section 156(3) CrPC seeking direction to register an FIR. However, the SDJM disposed of the application on February 22, 2024, citing the ongoing inquiry in the UD case and stating that the petitioner could pursue further legal remedies.