Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasises need to enhance capacity building of students, teachers

BARIPADA: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and various government schemes in Mayurbhanj on Monday.

On a one-day visit to the district, Pradhan attended a meeting held at Shaheed Smruti Bhavan and took part in deliberations on ensuring proper nutrition for children along with their health, education and skill development.

The discussions also focused on capacity building of students and teachers and plans to improve the quality of education. Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say presented a detailed report on the implementation of the NEP in the district.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Pradhan said Mayurbhanj district’s contribution to the progress of Odisha’s education sector is beyond comparison. “Mayurbhanj has several quality educational institutions. Without the development of this district, the dream of a developed Odisha and developed India cannot be realised,” he said.

The union minister further said it is essential to enhance the capacity building of students and teachers. Plans will be made to improve the literacy rate and raise the quality of education from school to higher education levels, he added.