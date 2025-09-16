Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasises need to enhance capacity building of students, teachers

BARIPADA: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and various government schemes in Mayurbhanj on Monday.
On a one-day visit to the district, Pradhan attended a meeting held at Shaheed Smruti Bhavan and took part in deliberations on ensuring proper nutrition for children along with their health, education and skill development.
The discussions also focused on capacity building of students and teachers and plans to improve the quality of education. Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say presented a detailed report on the implementation of the NEP in the district.
Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Pradhan said Mayurbhanj district’s contribution to the progress of Odisha’s education sector is beyond comparison. “Mayurbhanj has several quality educational institutions. Without the development of this district, the dream of a developed Odisha and developed India cannot be realised,” he said.
The union minister further said it is essential to enhance the capacity building of students and teachers. Plans will be made to improve the literacy rate and raise the quality of education from school to higher education levels, he added.
Later in the day, Pradhan inaugurated the administrative building of Mayurbhanj Athletic Association in Baripada, constructed at a cost of Rs 73 lakh. He also laid the foundation stones for Baripada Chhau Dance mandap, to come up at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, and renovation of Jubilee Park and Jhinjiri dam at a cost of Rs 26 crore.
Among others, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi, Rajya Sabha Member Mamata Mohanta, MLAs of Baripada, Udala, Sarashkana, Badasahi, Karanjia, Rairangpur, Bangiriposi, Balasore Sadar and Nilgiri, besides senior district officials were present.
Jhumar research centre on cards
Baripada: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a two-day national Jhumar workshop at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Mayurbhanj district on Monday. Addressing the gathering, Pradhan said Jhumar is the mirror of this region’s folk culture. A blueprint would soon be prepared for establishment of a research centre in the university for promotion of Jhumar and other folk art forms. During the event, the union minister also inaugurated the newly-constructed indoor stadium and hospital on the university campus.