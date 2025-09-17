Rally seeking steps to trace missing cop

PARADIP: Students and the alumni of Paradip College on Tuesday took out a rally and submitted a memorandum to the police, seeking intervention of the state government to trace a woman constable who has been untraceable for the last 10 days in Bhubaneswar.

Twenty-five-year-old Subhasmita Sahoo, a native of Paradip, has been missing since September 6. She was a head constable in Odisha Police’s traffic division.

Sahoo, an alumna of Paradip College, had excelled as an NCC cadet during her student life and was closely associated with the college community. Her disappearance has shocked both the students and the alumni. Although Odisha Police announced a cash reward of `25,000 for information on her whereabouts, no breakthrough has been achieved so far.

Her friend Kadambini Rout said if a woman constable herself is not safe, then how can ordinary women and girls feel secure in society?

ASP, Paradip Smruti Ranjan Kar said the memorandum has been forwarded it to the Bhubaneswar police.