Women’s health screening under SNSPA from today

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is set to begin health screening for all women under the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ (SNSPA), a nationwide campaign to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will formally launch the screening drive at at IDCO Exhibition Ground here in the presence of over 5,000 women beneficiaries.

With an ambitious target to cover all women in 30 districts, the Health department in coordination with other departments will screen the beneficiaries for hypertension, diabetes, oral, breast and cervical cancer, anaemia, TB, sickle cell disease, maternal health issues and other non-communicable diseases.

Health minister Mukesh Mahaling said the initiative aims at providing preventive, promotive and curative services, focusing on the well-being of women and girls of all ages. Camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, PHCs, UPHCs, CHCs, UCHCs and remote villages.

Special antenatal check-ups have also been planned for all pregnant women. While unvaccinated girls will be included in routine vaccination, anaemic women and girls will be provided free treatment. In addition, multiple blood donation camps will be organised across the state on October 1.