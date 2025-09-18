Odisha youth murders father for pocket money, arrested

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old youth allegedly killed his father for refusing to give him pocket money in Badasahi area of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday night.

Police said the accused, Budhan Murmu, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of murdering his 55-year-old father Raghunath Murmu of Tangasole village.

Sources said at around 2 pm on Tuesday, Budhan demanded pocket money from his father. When Raghunath refused, a heated argument broke out between the father-son duo. Seething in anger, the youth stormed out of the house and went to the nearby market where he reportedly consumed alcohol.

Later, he returned home in an inebriated condition and started quarrelling with his father again. Things took an ugly turn when Budhan reportedly pulled Raghunath outside the house and dragged him for some metres on the road.

When Raghunath cried for help, his wife Sita intervened and pleaded with her son to release his father. However, the accused youth picked up a bamboo stick and allegedly assaulted his father brutally.

Raghunath suffered critical injuries in the attack and lost his consciousness. When neighbours protested, Budhan took his father back home. However, instead of taking him to the hospital, the accused youth reportedly brought him some medicines from the local drug store. At around midnight, Raghunath succumbed to his injuries.

On being informed by Sita, Badasahi police rushed to Tangasole village and seized Raghunath’s body for postmortem. Budhan was brought to the police station for questioning.

Badasahi IIC Swarnalata Minz said police registered a murder case on basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife. The accused has been arrested and will be produced in court on Thursday. The bamboo stick used in the crime has been seized and further investigation is underway.