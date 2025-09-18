Students without shoes forced out of school gate in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: At least 40 students were beaten for not wearing shoes and forced to stand outside Rajsunakhala government high school under Ranpur block in Nayagarh district for two hours on Wednesday.

Sources said after morning prayers at 7 am, students not wearing shoes were made to stand in a line and not allowed to write their monthly examinations. Some of them were allegedly beaten and later sent out of the school campus, where they remained standing outside the gate from 7 am to 9 am.

Upon receiving information, a group of local scribes reached the spot and found 40 students waiting outside. When asked, the students alleged that the headmaster had beaten them and barred them from entering the school, thereby preventing them from appearing for their monthly exams.

However, headmaster Prakash Sahu denied the allegations and said he was not aware of the students standing outside. He later told the students to enter the school.

The incident has sparked resentment among students and parents, who have urged the Education department to look into the matter. No complaint has been filed in this connection so far.