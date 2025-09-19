Two women held for cheating villagers of Rs 39.47 lakh on pretext of arranging loans

JAGATSINGHPUR: Balikuda police on Wednesday arrested two women for allegedly cheating gullible villagers of around Rs 39.47 lakh on the pretext of arranging low-interest loans through a fictitious agency.

The accused are Rita Das (54) of Gurujanga village in Khurda and Pramila Barik (44) of Borikina under Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

Police said in 2023, the accused duo approached residents of different villages in Balikuda block with false assurances of providing them loans at low-interest rates from Andhra Pradesh-based Swarnakeswar Agency. They conducted meetings with women’s groups and convinced them to apply for loans.

The accused reportedly asked the victims to deposit security money of Rs 5,000 for a loan of 1 lakh, Rs 10,000 for Rs 2 lakh and Rs 15,000 for Rs 3 lakh along with copies of Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards, bank passbooks and passport-size photographs. They assured the villagers that the interest of Rs 1 lakh loan would be only `3,000 per annum.

Police said Pramila introduced herself as the ‘chief manager’ of the agency and even showed fake beneficiary lists from villages in Kujang, Biridi and other areas of Jagatsinghpur. The depositors were instructed to transfer money to Pramila’s personal account and to the PhonePe and Google Pay numbers of Rita.