Cuttack Puja committees using traditional musical instruments to be felicitated by Police

CUTTACK: Cuttack Urban Police have launched an awareness campaign to ensure a safe and eco-friendly Durga Puja in and around the Millennium City.

The campaign, named DJ-free procession, liquor-free immersion and polythene-free earth, also calls for public cooperation, especially from the youth. Police have also decided to felicitate Puja committees that use traditional musical instruments during processions.

At meetings held across the city, police officers urged people to avoid high-decibel DJ systems during the festival and immersion ceremonies, highlighting their harmful effects on health. Residents were advised to restrict sound systems to a maximum of 65 decibels, avoid alcohol and drugs, and refrain from bursting fireworks in public spaces.

Emphasising respect for women and reverence for Goddess Durga, the police appealed to citizens to maintain cleanliness at Puja pandals, avoid plastic use, park vehicles in designated areas, and follow traffic rules. People were also cautioned to safeguard their valuables in crowded places.

Awareness programmes were organised at Sudarsana College (42 Mouza), Christ College (Cantonment), JKBK College (Chauliaganj), Kamalakant Vidyapitha (Malgodown), Kazi Bazar High School (Lalbag), and the Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (Badambadi). The drive will continue until the commencement of the festival.