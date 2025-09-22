After Namo Run, CM Majhi does ‘chai pe charcha’ with Odisha citizens

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday interacted with the common citizens and sought to know their issues and problems.

Making an impromptu stop at a tea stall after taking part in the youth marathon Namo Yuva Run from Kalinga Stadium as part of the ongoing nationwide ‘Seva Parv’ campaign to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majhi talked with the locals on various matters.

Sipping tea at the stall, he inquired about the health of an elderly woman, asked a senior citizen about government facilities and advised students to study well and warned the youth about the dangers of substance abuse.

Earlier flagging off the marathon, he urged the people of the state to support PM Modi’s initiative to make India drug-free and encourage youth participation in nation-building activities. He said the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ serves as a reaffirmation of collective resolve to combat substance abuse. The vision of a drug-free India can be realised with greater impact and sustainability through continued engagement, awareness and community-driven efforts.