After Namo Run, CM Majhi does ‘chai pe charcha’ with Odisha citizens

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday interacted with the common citizens and sought to know their issues and problems.
Making an impromptu stop at a tea stall after taking part in the youth marathon Namo Yuva Run from Kalinga Stadium as part of the ongoing nationwide ‘Seva Parv’ campaign to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majhi talked with the locals on various matters.
Sipping tea at the stall, he inquired about the health of an elderly woman, asked a senior citizen about government facilities and advised students to study well and warned the youth about the dangers of substance abuse.
Earlier flagging off the marathon, he urged the people of the state to support PM Modi’s initiative to make India drug-free and encourage youth participation in nation-building activities. He said the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ serves as a reaffirmation of collective resolve to combat substance abuse. The vision of a drug-free India can be realised with greater impact and sustainability through continued engagement, awareness and community-driven efforts.
Majhi highlighted the growing menace of substance abuse in society and addiction, which not only destroys an individual but also devastates their family. He said the aim of this event was to spread awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and encourage people especially the youth to stay away from it.
The chief minister emphasised the critical role of the youth in shaping the country’s future and the need for them to be part of the solution to the drug menace. He highlighted that the prime minister has entrusted the youth with the responsibility of making India drug-free.
The chief minister also administered a pledge to all the youth, calling upon them to build a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ and utilise the power of the youth for nation-building. He emphasised the importance of harnessing the energy and potential of the youth to create a better future for the country.
The chief minister joined the marathon with students, athletes, youth and several leaders including School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, Sports minister Suraj Suryavanshi, BJP MLAs Babu Singh and Sidhanta Mohapatra.