Decision to hold Balijatra on lower ground in Cuttack draws flak

CUTTACK: The district administration’s decision to hold Balijatra only on the lower ground and change the timing of the Durga Puja idol immersion has fuelled widespread resentment in Cuttack city.
Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) mayor Subhash Chandra Singh accused the administration of “playing with the sentiments of Cuttack’s people” by taking these decisions whimsically. “Both festivals hold deep emotional significance for the people of Cuttack. Yet, the administration’s decisions have hurt these sentiments. Though I raised objections during preparatory meetings, my suggestions were ignored, as if the mayor has no right to be consulted, even though CMC plays an important role in organising these festivals,” he said.
He questioned whether Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde has the sole authority to make such decisions unilaterally and said he will write to the chief minister, urging intervention.
Singh further noted that the Puja Committees and Mahanagar Shanti Committees have remained silent on the issue. “The CMC is empowered to make decisions through council resolutions, and a one-sided decision will not be tolerated,” he warned.
Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab also opposed the decision, stating, “A people-centric administration should consider the opinions of all stakeholders before taking such decisions.” Similarly, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous emphasised that Cuttack’s unique traditions must be preserved and recommended that Balijatra be organised symbolically on the upper grounds with due court permission.
A delegation led by Cuttack district BJP president Sukant Kumar Biswal has already met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, submitting a memorandum requesting that Balijatra be held on both grounds and urging reconsideration of the immersion timing. The administration had scheduled the Durga Puja immersion on October 3 from 6 am to 10 pm, but the delegation requested that it continue until 6 am on October 4 to accommodate public interest.
Shinde stated that the restriction on holding Balijatra on the upper ground was imposed following directions from the Orissa High Court. He added that all public representatives, including MPs and MLAs, had been informed beforehand and had raised no objections to holding the festival on the lower ground. The Balijatra Traders’ Association has also supported the decision.
“The administration will hold a review meeting with the Cuttack DCP regarding the timing restrictions for Durga Puja idol immersion,” the collector said.