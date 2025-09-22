Decision to hold Balijatra on lower ground in Cuttack draws flak

CUTTACK: The district administration’s decision to hold Balijatra only on the lower ground and change the timing of the Durga Puja idol immersion has fuelled widespread resentment in Cuttack city.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) mayor Subhash Chandra Singh accused the administration of “playing with the sentiments of Cuttack’s people” by taking these decisions whimsically. “Both festivals hold deep emotional significance for the people of Cuttack. Yet, the administration’s decisions have hurt these sentiments. Though I raised objections during preparatory meetings, my suggestions were ignored, as if the mayor has no right to be consulted, even though CMC plays an important role in organising these festivals,” he said.

He questioned whether Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde has the sole authority to make such decisions unilaterally and said he will write to the chief minister, urging intervention.

Singh further noted that the Puja Committees and Mahanagar Shanti Committees have remained silent on the issue. “The CMC is empowered to make decisions through council resolutions, and a one-sided decision will not be tolerated,” he warned.