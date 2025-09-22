Odisha’s cement consumption poised for big leap: Bangur

BHUBANESWAR: The per capita consumption of cement in the state will increase and become even better compared to India in the future, said business leader and Shree Cement chairman HM Bangur on Saturday.

Bangur, who was in the city to attend the special convocation of KIIT University, said the western belt and tribal dominated areas will contribute significantly to this growth. “It may take eight to 10 more years but it will happen. The state has already opened up growth opportunities in the last one decade. With pro-industry policies and large-scale government investment, the state is already attracting mega projects that are creating jobs and driving economic progress,” he said.

On the recent, GST cut in cement and other items in infrastructure sector, Bangur said it is overall good for the industry as well as the consumers. “We are very sure that because of the low cost, infrastructure demand will grow and people will be able to afford more houses with more construction activities,” he said.

On Shree Cement’s expansion, Bangur said the company has about 65 to 68 million tonne production at present and that they are hopeful of increasing it to 80 million tonne by 2029-30. The expansion will include some new areas like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka. “We have around 16 manufacturing facilities which will be expanded to 20,” Bangur said. Bangur on the occasion was conferred with honorary doctorate by the University for his leadership in Indian industry and commitment to building sustainable and resilient business ecosystem.