35-year-old man, two kids killed in crash, wife critical as van rams into motorcycle in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: A 35-year-old man along with his minor son and daughter was killed after a pickup van hit their motorcycle near Deheli under Narla police limits in Kalahandi district on Monday.

The deceased are Budha Barik of Tarlo village, his 10-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter. Barik’s wife suffered grievous injuries in the accident and her condition is critical, said police.

Sources said the tragic mishap took place in the forenoon. Barik along with his wife and two kids was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding pickup van coming from the opposite direction rammed into their two-wheeler. Barik and his son were killed on the spot.

His daughter and wife suffered serious injuries and were rushed to SR medical college and hospital, Bhawanipatna by locals. However, the girl succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Hospital sources said the condition of Barik’s wife is critical.

Following the mishap, locals caught the van driver and detained his vehicle. They also staged road blockade at Deheli demanding compensation for the bereaved family. Due to the blockade, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road, leading to a massive traffic mess in the area.

On being informed, Narla police along with the local tehsildar reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators. After much persuasion, the irate locals relented and lifted the road blockade in the evening.

Police said an unnatural death case was registered and the deceased’s bodies seized for postmortem. The pickup van bearing Andhra Pradesh registration was also seized and its driver detained. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Tarlo after villagers received the news of the tragic mishap.