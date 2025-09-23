CM Majhi urged to ensure Balijatra is organised at both grounds

CUTTACK: Cuttack mayor Subhash Singh on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urging him to ensure that Balijatra is organised in both upper and lower grounds.

He said the decision of the Cuttack administration to hold the fair only in the lower Balijatra ground has hurt the sentiments of the people of the city. The traditional form and heritage of Balijatra will be profoundly affected if the upper ground is not used for the trade fair.

Singh further stated that the district administration’s decision to use the upper ground only for parking purpose will ruin the entire traffic system of the city. “Everyone will make effort to park their vehicles in the upper ground as it will be nearer to the fairground on the lower ground. Under such circumstances, the crowd management in the upper ground and also in the city will become a tough task,” he added.

Singh also submitted copies of his letter to Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, the chief secretary and the district collector. Earlier, a delegation led by Cuttack district BJP president Sukant Kumar Biswal had also met the CM requesting his intervention in this regard.