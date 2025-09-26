Hyderabad palace themed arch star attraction in Malgodown

CUTTACK: Revellers in Cuttack will this Dussehra get to experience Hyderabad’s royalty as the Malgodown puja committee is coming up with a welcome arch showcasing the City of Nizam’s heritage palace.
The arch, measuring 46-feet tall and 65-feet wide, is being constructed by city-based Rabi Advertisers and Decorators of Samanta Sahi canal road at a cost of Rs 12 lakh.
The basic frame of the arch has been made out of eco-friendly materials like bamboo and plywood and over 40 artisans including proprietor of Rabi Advertisers, Ashok Swain are involved in the works for the last over one month. Malgodown puja committee president Dharmananda Patra said they chose this particular theme this time keeping in mind the exquisite forms of craftsmanship involved in the majestic palaces of Hyderabad. “Last year, we had made the welcome arch on the theme of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir while the year before that, we replicated the Kedarnath temple of Uttarakhand,” he added.
Three light gates are also being installed near the pandal by electrician Subodh Singh at a cost of Rs 5.5 lakh. “One of the gates measuring 40-feet tall and 34-feet wide is being made replicating the Red Fort in New Delhi while the second one will be themed around a Chinese temple. The third gate will be a normal decorative gate with vivid light arrangements,” Patra said.
Meanwhile, a 10-feet tall idol of Lord Shiva annihilating demon Jalandhara is being sculpted by artisan Subas Chandra Behera of Bidanasi, while Surya Narayan Parida of Kathagada Sahi is constructing the backdrop. The entire cost of the puja is estimated to be around Rs 25 lakh, said committee secretary Prafulla Chhatoi.
Around 10 quintal laddu will be offered as bhog to the deities during the festival which will then be distributed among the visitors. Renowned artiste Piyush Tripathy and his troupe will perform melody programme during the festival. “Immersion ceremony will begin at 10 am and wrapped up by 3 pm on the day following Dashami,” Chhatoi informed.