Hyderabad palace themed arch star attraction in Malgodown

CUTTACK: Revellers in Cuttack will this Dussehra get to experience Hyderabad’s royalty as the Malgodown puja committee is coming up with a welcome arch showcasing the City of Nizam’s heritage palace.

The arch, measuring 46-feet tall and 65-feet wide, is being constructed by city-based Rabi Advertisers and Decorators of Samanta Sahi canal road at a cost of Rs 12 lakh.

The basic frame of the arch has been made out of eco-friendly materials like bamboo and plywood and over 40 artisans including proprietor of Rabi Advertisers, Ashok Swain are involved in the works for the last over one month. Malgodown puja committee president Dharmananda Patra said they chose this particular theme this time keeping in mind the exquisite forms of craftsmanship involved in the majestic palaces of Hyderabad. “Last year, we had made the welcome arch on the theme of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir while the year before that, we replicated the Kedarnath temple of Uttarakhand,” he added.