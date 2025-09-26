Man held for rape bid on 10-year-old girl in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Police on Wednesday evening arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly trying to rape a minor girl in Digapahandi area of Ganjam district.

The accused, D Santosh Dora, happens to be the uncle of the 10-year-old girl and also her neighbour.

Sources said two days back, the girl was alone in her house after returning from school. Taking advantage of the situation, Dora reportedly entered her house, showed her obscene videos on his mobile phone and tried to sexually assault her. In the meantime, the minor’s mother reached home and on seeing her, Dora fled the spot. The girl then narrated her ordeal to her mother.

On Tuesday night, the woman informed Dora’s family and the village committee members about the incident. When no action was taken against the accused, she filed a complaint in Digapahandi police station on Wednesday.

IIC Prashant Patra said basing on the complaint, police registered a case against the accused.

During investigation, it was found that Dora worked as an operator in a granite company at Ongole in Andhra Pradesh. He had come to his native village a few days back. After it was confirmed that Dora had tried to sexually assault the minor, police arrested him on Wednesday evening and seized his mobile phone.

Patra further said the accused and the girl were sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur for examination.

The victim’s statement was also recorded before a magistrate. Dora was produced in the POCSO court at Berhampur and remanded in judicial custody, he added.