Projects launched by PM Modi will strengthen Odisha’s progress: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said that the projects inaugurated and launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will strengthen the foundation of Odisha’s progress.

Speaking during the ‘Namo Yuva Samabesh’ in Jharsuguda, Majhi said that the transformative projects launched by the PM include the new Amrit Bharat train from Berhampur to Surat, a world-class skill development initiative, a new semiconductor park, the upgradation of MKCG Hospital in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Burla into super-specialty hospitals, establishment of a new port-based SEZ in Ganjam district, and issuance of work orders for 50,000 Antyodaya houses for underprivileged people.

The chief minister said the next generation GST reforms will also benefit the people of the state immensely.

Stating that people of Odisha are actively participating in the GST Savings Festival, Majhi said the Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution during the monsoon session commending the historic initiative.

“Today, from the poorest to the richest, everyone is saving money because of the GST reforms,” he added.

“Through Operation Sindoor and other decisive actions, the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ you have drawn for the security of our nation has ignited new enthusiasm in the hearts of our youth,” Majhi said, addressing the prime minister.

Majhi said the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign launched last year has now become a mass movement. “We pledged to plant 75 lakh saplings under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0. But the people of Odisha went beyond expectations and planted 1.5 crore trees in a single day,” he added.