Collector to move Orissa HC for permission to host Balijatra on upper ground

CUTTACK: The historic Balijatra will likely be held on both the upper (Killa Padia) and lower (Mahanadi riverbed) grounds with the district administration set to move the Orissa High Court for its permission.

The decision to hold the trade fair on the lower ground only had come in for intense criticism from all quarters as it deviated from the tradition.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with key stakeholders on Monday, collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said the administration will submit an affidavit with the updated proposal in the high court before the next hearing scheduled for October 9.

“The Orissa High Court has directed us to ensure public safety, smooth traffic flow, and measures to prevent any stampede-like situation, particularly near the boat gate area. We are preparing a comprehensive proposal with layout plan for conducting the Balijatra festival on the upper ground which will be submitted in an affidavit. The festival will be held on the upper ground subject to the approval of court,” he said.

Many citizen’s organisations and political leaders have approached Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi against the decision of restricting the fair to the lower ground from this year onwards. While the CM has not made any announcement, the collector said, “Considering the sentiments and emotions of Cuttack’s people attached with the tradition, a meeting was held with all relevant stakeholders and it was decided to file affidavit before the court for reconsidering the order.”