Mass job cut looms at Rourkela Steel Plant as SAIL plans to prune workforce in Odisha

ROURKELA: In line with SAIL’s ambitious plan to be a leaner and cost-competitive organisation, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has been asked to prepare a five-year ‘strategic workforce roadmap’ (SWR) from 2025-26.

Under the initiative, RSP’s manpower is likely to be pruned to 5,000-6,000 from the present 11,800 employees comprising nearly 9,350 non-executives, 1,700 executives, 780 mines employees along with 12,000 contractual workers.

In a letter to the director-in-charge of RSP Alok Verma on February 11, director (personnel) of SAIL KK Singh said latest developments in the steel sector has created the urgent need to work out long-term strategies to enhance workforce efficiency with adoption of advanced models, leverage technology and utilise strategic outsourcing to become a leaner and cost-competitive organisation.

The letter strongly urged the RSP to submit the SWR by February 28 and said any annual recruitment budget should be in accordance with the roadmap.

Citing its high manpower base, SAIL said it has 53,575 regular employees and 61,000 contract workers in works and mines areas. Its labour productivity of 604 tonne crude steel (TCS)/man/year is much lower compared to industry peers in domestic sector operating at 1,400 TCS/man/year.

SAIL has the highest manpower cost at more than 11 per cent of total expenditures against around two per cent of industry peers and its ‘per tonne manpower cost’ is much higher than the industry benchmarks.

With its ambitious expansion and modernisation plan, SAIL targets to achieve production capacity of 35 MTPA by 2031-32 with labour productivity of 1,200 TCS/man/year.