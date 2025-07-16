BJD stages massive protest outside Odisha Secretariat over FM college student's death

BHUBANESWAR: Massive protest was staged outside the Odisha Secretariat by the Opposition Biju Janata Dal over the self-immolation death by the FM Autonomous College student in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
The BJD which has demanded a judicial probe by a sitting judge of the Orissa High Court also shut down Balasore town over the issue on the day. No untoward incident has been reported so far.
In Bhubaneswar, police had to use tear gas shells as well as water canon after hundreds of BJD workers marched from Master Canteen Square towards the State Secretariat. They tried to break the barricades when the police stopped them.
Hundreds of BJD workers were rounded up after the protest while the regional party has decided to continue the protest till its demands are met.
Meanwhile, the Mohan Charan Majhi government has convened a meeting of its Council of Ministers in the evening. It is likely to take some important decisions related to the FM College incident.
The Congress and seven Left parties have called for Odisha Bandh on Thursday. The bandh began at 6 am and would continue till 2 pm.
The traffic on the national highway passing through the district is also being regulated in view of the protests, police said.
Apart from Balasore town, BJD workers were holding demonstrations in places like Jaleswar, Basta, Soro, Baliapal and Bhograi since morning.
"People are very angry over the denial of justice to the student who ultimately set herself on fire and died," said BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra.
He added that the party will continue the agitation across the state till the BJP government announces a judicial probe into the incident.
The protestors were also demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accusing them of failing to provide justice to the 20-year-old student.
The principal of the college and the accused professor have been arrested by the police.
