Odisha government to correct spellings of 64 places in 26 districts to promote linguistic heritage

BHUBANEWSWAR: The Odisha government has decided to correct distorted spellings of 64 places in 26 districts originating from the colonial period as part of its initiative to preserve and promote the linguistic heritage, cultural identity and historical authenticity of Odisha.

A proposal in this regard was approved by the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday to mark the completion of two years in office of the BJP government in the state.

Making the announcement after a late-night cabinet meeting, chief secretary Anu Garg told media persons that the spelling of many places continues to be distorted in English, like Aul for Aali and Balasore for Baleshwar.

Garg said the decision was taken as the Chief Minister observed that these distortions are inconsistent with Odia phonetics and adversely affect Odia cultural identity (Odia Asmita).

The chief secretary said in compliance with the directions of the Chief Minister, all district collectors were asked to submit detailed reports identifying such places where the officially used English spellings are distorted forms of their authentic Odia names.

She said reports were received in this regard from the district collectors, public representatives and citizens across the state. Subsequently, the state government constituted a high-level committee headed by eminent Odia litterateur Pratibha Ray to examine these proposals.

After placing the recommendations in the public domain for one month to gather feedback, the committee finalised and recommended revised English spellings for 64 places in 26 districts.

The chief secretary said the state government will now intimate the Ministry of Home Affairs, through a gazette notification, requesting central agencies, including the Survey of India, Indian Railways, the Department of Posts and the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, other relevant ministries and departments, to update their official records.

After the correction, Cuttack will be written as Kataka and Angul as Anugola. Similarly, Talcher will be written as Talacher, while Bolangir will be spelt as Balangir.

Bargarh will be written as Baragada, and Nilgiri will be corrected to Nilagiri.

Boudhgarh will be Boudhagada, and Salipur will be written as Salepur. Spelling of Baramba has been changed to Badamba, while Athagarh will be written as Athagada. Deogarh and Junagarh will be written as Debagada and Junagada, respectively. Spelling of Khurda will now be Khordha.