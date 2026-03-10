Speed up disciplinary probes against OAS, ORS officers: Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed officials concerned to expedite pending disciplinary inquiries against OAS (junior branch) and ORS officers, and submit the investigation reports by March 31.

Additional chief secretary in Revenue and Disaster Management department Arabinda Padhee has written to the additional district magistrates, chief development officers-cum-executive officers of zilla parishads of Puri, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Kandhamal as well as the secretaries of the RDC offices in Cuttack and Sambalpur in this connection.

According to the communication, the government had earlier instructed that inquiry reports in disciplinary cases should be submitted within 90 days from the date of appointment of the inquiry officer. However, several cases remain pending, causing unnecessary delays in taking disciplinary action against the officers concerned.

In view of this, the department has asked the authorities to treat the pending cases on priority and complete inquiries within one month, ensuring that the reports are submitted to the government before the March 31 deadline.

The government also warned of strict action against inquiry officers if negligence or non-compliance is found in completing the investigations. Further, district collectors have been advised to regularly review the progress of these cases to ensure strict adherence to the government’s directive.