LPG shortage hits Odisha's Nabarangpur, residents allege black marketing

UMERKOTE: A severe shortage of LPG cylinders has reportedly gripped Nabarangpur district, leaving hundreds of households struggling to meet their daily cooking needs.

Residents allege that despite making regular bookings, local LPG dealers have failed to ensure timely delivery of cooking gas cylinders. They claimed that the gap between supply and demand has widened significantly over the past few weeks, with many waiting for over 10 to 15 days after booking, with no clear communication regarding delivery schedules.

Adding to the crisis are serious allegations of black marketing. Locals assert that LPG cylinders are being diverted and sold at inflated prices in the black market, forcing desperate consumers to pay much more than the subsidised rate. “We are left with no option, either we wait endlessly or pay extra to get a cylinder,” said a resident.

Public anger has also intensified over allegations of a nexus between certain officials and dealers. Residents accused authorities of turning a blind eye to the malpractice, allowing the illegal trade to flourish unchecked. Complaints lodged by consumers have reportedly failed to yield any concrete action so far, they claimed.

Sub-collector Prakash Chandra Mishra dismissed allegations of black marketing and said appropriate steps have been taken to curb hoarding of LPG cylinders across the district.